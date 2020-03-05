Flyers' Scott Laughton: Puts finishing touches on victory
Laughton scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM with three hits Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Washington.
Laughton used a fortuitous bounce to score his 13th goal of the season, establishing a new career high in that category. He attempted a centering pass from the bottom of the faceoff circle that ricocheted into the net off the skate of a Washington defender, rounding out the scoring in a Philadelphia road win. Laughton has 25 points in 46 games and his shooting percentage of 17.6 is nearly double his previous career high (9.3 in 2017-18).
