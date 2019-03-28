Flyers' Scott Laughton: Reaches 30-point plateau
Laughton picked up two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
He hadn't found the scoresheet in the last six games, but Laughton's performance got him to the 30-point mark (12 goals, 18 helpers) on the season for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old is seeing more ice time than ever, but he'll need a top-six role next year to have consistent fantasy value in most formats.
