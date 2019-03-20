Laughton set a new career high after posting two shots on goal in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old already had career-bests with 12 goals, 28 points and 51 PIM. Now he has 110 shots on net, which is also a high-water mark for Laughton. Furthermore, Laughton has career highs with 131 hits and 35 blocks this season.