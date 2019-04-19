Flyers' Scott Laughton: Records career highs
Laughton posted career bests of 12 goals, 32 points, 53 PIM and 130 shots on net in 82 games this season.
The 24-year-old scored two more goals than last season but made an even more significant jump in the points category, scoring 12 more than 2017-18. He did that behind the most playing time and shot attempts of his career. Laughton will be a restricted free agent this summer. If he's back in Philadelphia, then owners can probably expect another 10-goal, 30-point campaign in 2019-20.
