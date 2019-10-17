Flyers' Scott Laughton: Records four shots in loss
Laughton posted four shots on net and two hits in a 6-3 loss against the Oilers on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old almost doubled his shot total for the season with his four on net Wednesday. Laughton is still waiting for his first goal, but he has nine shots in five contests. He also has seven blocks and five hits.
