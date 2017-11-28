Flyers' Scott Laughton: Registers three shots in loss
Laughton recorded three shots on net and threw three body checks during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
The 23-year-old center has now gone 19 games without scoring a goal and has just three helpers during that drought. Additionally, Monday's three shots represent a steep uptick in shot volume, as Laughton has just 37 through 24 games this season. It's safe to leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings.
