Laughton recorded three shots on net and threw three body checks during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

The 23-year-old center has now gone 19 games without scoring a goal and has just three helpers during that drought. Additionally, Monday's three shots represent a steep uptick in shot volume, as Laughton has just 37 through 24 games this season. It's safe to leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings.