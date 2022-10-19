Laughton connected on his second goal of the season Tuesday, sparking the unbeaten Flyers to a 3-2 win over the host Lightning.

Laughton, a 2012 first-round draft selection, who has yet to pan out, is receiving first-line minutes and beginning to produce at the NHL level. The 28-year-old forward collected a long rebound Tuesday and scored into the open net as goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy scrambled to get back into position. Laughton's second-period goal, his second in three outings, kick-started the Flyers' rally. He also added five hits. Laughton has yet to notch more than 13 goals in a season, but he could prove to be an early-season sleeper.