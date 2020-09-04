Laughton scored a goal on his only shot and dished out a team-high nine hits in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Laughton went top shelf on a breakaway to tie the game midway through the third period. It was his second consecutive game with a goal after going through a 10-game stretch without finding the back of the net. Only three Philadelphia forwards logged more ice time than Laughton's 29:41 and no Flyer topped his nine hits. Laughton has produced nine points in the postseason, thanks in part to a scorching shooting percentage of 25.0 percent.