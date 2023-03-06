Laughton netted a goal in Philadelphia's 3-1 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Laughton's marker came on an empty net late in the third period. He's up to 15 goals and 36 points in 59 contests this season. Laughton has recorded a goal in each of his last two games after being held off the scoresheet for three straight outings from Feb. 21-25.
