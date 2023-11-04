Laughton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Laughton couldn't get a goal in the first 10 games of the season, racking up six assists and 27 shots on net before breaking through 1:03 into this contest. The 29-year-old has added 15 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. His two-way game plays well in Philadelphia, and while he entered Friday averaging just 14:10 of ice time per game, he should continue to see his fair share of playing time despite being listed on the third line.