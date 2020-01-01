Flyers' Scott Laughton: Scores in return
Laughton (groin) netted a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.
Laughton missed seven games with the injury, but he jumped right back in and put in a spirited effort. The 25-year-old is up to 10 points, 28 shots on goal and 45 hits in 20 appearances this year. Injuries have been a problem for Laughton, but his presence in the Flyers' bottom six will likely keep fantasy owners from taking notice.
