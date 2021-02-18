The Flyers placed Laughton (COVID-19 protocols) on non-roster injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

The 26-year-old is one of six Flyers in the protocol, as they won't play in Thursday's game against New York. Laughton has had a strong start to the season, racking up four goals and nine points through 13 games. He'll need to be added back onto the roster before he's eligible to play in game action again.