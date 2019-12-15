Flyers' Scott Laughton: Slated to miss time
Laughton suffered a groin injury in Saturday's loss to the Wild and is expected to miss time, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While there isn't a definitive timeline on Laughton's return, he won't play Sunday against the Jets. It's unfortunate timing, as the 25-year-old has registered four goals and two assists over the last eight games. Carsen Twarynski and Nicolas Aube-Kubel were recalled to add depth to the Flyers' forward corps.
