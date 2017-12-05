Flyers' Scott Laughton: Snaps 21-game goal drought
Laughton scored a pair of goals and registered a plus-2 rating during Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.
The two tallies ended a 21-game goalless stretch that dated back to Oct. 17, so there hasn't been much to get excited about from the 2012 first-round selection. Additionally, with just four goals, four assists and 39 shots through 27 contests for the campaign, Laughton is off the fantasy radar in most settings.
