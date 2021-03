Laughton posted an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Laughton's consistent play has earned him a look on the Flyers' second line. It was there where he set up Kevin Hayes' second-period tally. Laughton is up to 14 points, 65 hits, 32 shots and a plus-8 rating in 20 appearances, mainly in a middle-six assignment.