Laughton scored four goals in a 4-1 victory over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Laughton was the man of the hour Thursday. In the second period, he fired a slap shot from the slot on a breakaway that went high on Cam Talbot. His second was a tip-in while shorthanded early in the third period. His third and fourth went into empty nets. It was a career night for the forward, who wired nine shots at Talbot. At 30, Laughton is getting less ice time, and he's playing on the fourth line. But he continues to contribute occasional offense -- he has seven goals, seven assists and 55 shots in 30 games.