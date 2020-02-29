Laughton notched two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

That's now three straight multi-point performances for the 25-year-old, and four in the last eight games. Laughton hasn't been much of an offensive threat in his career, but as long as he's seeing consistent top-six minutes at even strength -- his TOI has been over 15:00 in five straight contests -- he could maintain fantasy value.