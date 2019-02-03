Flyers' Scott Laughton: Struggling to score
Laughton has four assists, a minus-1 rating and 18 shots on net in the last 13 games.
While on the surface that isn't a terrible stretch, the 24-year-old had a three-assist night during those 13 games. So outside of that one game, it's been a struggle for the depth center. He has seven goals and 19 points in 52 games this season. Unless owners need faceoff victories or hits, Laughton can be safely left on the waiver wire.
