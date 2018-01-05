Laughton registered seven PIM and a minus-3 rating during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Locked into a fourth-line role, Laughton doesn't have the opportunity to make much of a fantasy impact. He's averaged just 11:09 of ice time through the past 15 games and provided only four goals, an assist and 22 shots. Thursday's minus-3 rating and seven PIM should be viewed as outliers, too, as he now sports an even rating and just 26 PIM for the campaign.

