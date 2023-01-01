Laughton scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

He wired in a one-timer from the right circle on a first-period power play. Laughton is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak with two goals and three assists. And he has points in six of his last seven games (four goals, four assists). More impressively, Laughton has four shorthanded points, including two goals, and two power-play goals in that span.