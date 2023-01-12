Laughton scored a power-play goal and added two assists -- one shorthanded -- in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Laughton opened the scoring with his 10th goal and sixth power-play point of the season. He picked up his sixth shorthanded point on the second of Travis Konecny's three goals, then helped Konecny complete the hat trick with an even-strength empty-netter. Laughton's ability to contribute in all situations gives him value in formats that reward that versatility, and the 28-year-old center's just nine points shy of his career-high 32 from 2018-19 with half the season left to play.