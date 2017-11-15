Laughton recorded three shots through 14:29 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

With just a single assist through his past 13 games, Laughton's struggle to generate offense at the highest level continues. The 2012 first-round selection appears set to center the fourth line and kill penalties for the foreseeable future, which offers extremely limited fantasy upside.

