Laughton picked up an assist Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

He fed the puck out to Tyson Foerster from behind the net as he was falling, and Foerster made no mistake with a one-timer from the edge of the crease. Laughton has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak, which is tied for his NHL career high. The reliable pivot has been playing well lately, but his current pace still has him falling short of the 40-point plateau. He only has seven goals through 58 games, with a sluggish 5.8 shooting percentage. His career mark is 9.3 percent, and he's recorded double-digit shooting percentages in each of his previous four seasons.