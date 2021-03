Laughton notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

The 26-year-old played give-and-go with Travis Konecny on a 2-on-0 early in the first period, then helped set up Shayne Gostisbehere for Philly's final tally of the afternoon midway through the second. Laughton continues to produce at a career-high pace this season, piling up six goals and 13 points through only 18 games.