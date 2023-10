Laughton picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 29-year-old recorded the primary helper on both of Travis Konecny's tallies on the night, one in the first period and one into an empty net with just one second left on the clock in the third. Laughton racked up a career-high 18 goals and 43 points last season, and if he maintains a spot on a line at even strength alongside a 30-goal sniper like Konecny, he could take a run at topping that production in 2023-24.