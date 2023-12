Laughton produced a goal and an assist while adding four shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Both points came in the third period as the Flyers rallied from an early 5-1 deficit, only for the comeback win to slip through their fingers. Laughton snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and on the season the veteran forward has a modest three goals and 15 points in 33 contests.