Laughton scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

After erupting for three points Wednesday against the Caps, Laughton stayed hot on the road half of the home-and-home set. The 28-year-old has become a force for the Flyers over the last month, scoring seven goals and 15 points over the last 13 games, with four of those tallies being the first power-play goals of his career -- an impressive surge for a player who has never scored more than 13 goals or 32 points in an NHL season.