Laughton (illness) missed Wednesday's practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Another update on Laughton's status will likely surface after Thursday's morning skate ahead of the evening's game versus the Panthers. If Laughton's unable to go, Nicolas Deslauriers may draw into the lineup against Florida.
More News
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp twice Sunday•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Ties career-best point streak•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Pair of points in win•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Flyers' Scott Laughton: Logs helper in overtime win•