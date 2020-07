Couturier (undisclosed) won't practice Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Couturier has been a full participant since training camp began July 13, so it's highly possible he's simply getting a day off Wednesday. Another update on the 27-year-old pivot, who racked up 22 goals and 59 points in 69 games during the regular season, should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.