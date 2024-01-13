Couturier notched an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Couturier has a goal and five assists over his last six games, bouncing back after closing December with two goals across eight contests. The 31-year-old center has played well this season, racking up 29 points (six on the power play), 113 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 40 appearances. He should continue to see regular top-line usage and power-play time.