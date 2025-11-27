Couturier scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Couturier ended a 17-game goal drought with an insurance marker just 21 seconds after Tyson Foerster's goal in the last minute of the third period. The 32-year-old Couturier has seen his role shrink in recent weeks, but he's still a key part of the Flyers' forward group. He's at three goals, 14 points, 30 shots on net, 18 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 21 outings.