Couturier registered two power-play helpers and 12 PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Couturier helped out on Jakub Voracek's second goal in the second period as well as a Joel Farabee marker in the third. The playoffs haven't been particularly kind to Couturier, who has five assists in eight outings. He's added 23 hits, 13 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.