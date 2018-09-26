The Flyers' brass hopes to have Couturier (knee) return for the Flyers' final preseason game Sept. 29 against the Golden Knights, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Couturier has recently been skating and partaking in scrimmages without discomfort, which is an encouraging sign as the preseason winds down. More clarity on his situation should arise as Saturday approaches, but he can safely be ruled out for Thursday's clash against the Rangers.