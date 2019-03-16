Flyers' Sean Couturier: Another multi-point performance

Couturier recorded two assists in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old now has eight multi-point performances in his last 17 games, racking up six goals and 22 points over that stretch. Couturier remains on pace to match, or even exceed, last season's career-high 31 goals and 76 points.

