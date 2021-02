Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday that Couturier (ribs) is 7-to-10 days away from returning to the lineup.

According to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, Couturier skated and shot the puck Tuesday, and he'll be closely monitored over the next week. It appears the earliest he can return is Feb. 9 against the Capitals. The 28-year-old's eventual return should be a significant upgrade for the Flyers, as the Selke Trophy winner is one of the top two-way forwards in the league.