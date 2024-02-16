Couturier feels good to play Saturday against New Jersey after sustaining a lower-body injury during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Friday.
Couturier has 11 goals and 33 points in 51 outings this season. He's projected to play on the first line and top power-play unit Saturday.
