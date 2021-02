Couturier (ribs) was activated from IR and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, per the NHL's official media site.

Couturier will return to action after missing 10 games with torn cartilage in his rib. He'll immediately slot into the first line, and he'll be an improvement on both sides of the ice. The 28-year-old posted 22 goals and 37 assists over 69 games last season, finishing with a plus-21 rating.