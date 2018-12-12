Flyers' Sean Couturier: Back in action
Couturier (lower body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Flames, NHL.com's Aaron Vickers reports.
The Flyers and fantasy owners will both welcome Couturier back to their lineups with open arms, as he's been productive when healthy this season, racking up 10 goals and 20 points in 26 appearances. The 26-year-old pivot will return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating on Philadelphia's second line and top power-play unit against Calgary.
