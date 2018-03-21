Couturier recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 road loss to the Red Wings.

The two-way pivot now has at least one point in five straight games, and even though he hadn't converted a goal in over a month heading into Tuesday's action, Couturier has blown his previous career high of 39 points out of the water this year. Philadelphia's eighth overall pick from the 2011 draft is up to 30 goals and 40 assists through 74 games, with 13 man-advantage points baked into that total.