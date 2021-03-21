Couturier is being evaluated for a lower-body injury Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Couturier was a late scratch from Saturday's game against the Islanders, and the team won't have an update until Monday. The 28-year-old was having another excellent season, recording 19 points through 18 games, though he missed 10 contests earlier this year with a shoulder injury.
