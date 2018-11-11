Flyers' Sean Couturier: Big three-point game
Couturier scored two goals and had an assist Saturday in a 4-0 win over Chicago.
He was also plus-4. Couturier has come alive of late -- the points stretch his point streak to three games and six points (three goals, three assists). He has eight of his 11 points in his six games, so Couturier is hot. Make sure you are taking advantage.
