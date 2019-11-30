Flyers' Sean Couturier: Causes problems for Wings
Couturier whipped up a goal and a power-play assist Friday in a 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
This was Couturier's fifth multi-point effort in November. Beating up the lowly Red Wings is nothing to brag about on its own, but the two-way forward still has plenty of swagger in his step as he remains on pace to finish with at least 20 goals and 30 assists for a third straight year.
