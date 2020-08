Couturier put up two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Couturier was held off the scoresheet in the previous two round-robin games, but he broke through Saturday. The 27-year-old had 22 goals and 59 points in 69 games during the regular season. Couturier had back-to-back 76-point campaigns prior to 2019-20 ending abruptly. He can put up numbers worthy of his top-line center role when he's in form.