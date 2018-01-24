Couturier recorded two assists during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

The first helper came with the man advantage and the second was on the game-winning goal in overtime, as Couturier continues to be a driving force for the Flyers. He's now up to 26 goals and 23 assists through 48 games for the campaign, but fantasy owners will definitely want to note that his 17.8 shooting percentage is likely unsustainably high, so there could be some negative regression ahead in the goal column.