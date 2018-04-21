Couturier (lower body) potted the game-winning goal Friday, as the Flyers avoided being eliminated by the Penguins in Game 5.

Couturier missed Game 4, but the newly minted Selke Trophy finalist toughed it out and played the role of hero in a game that the Flyers absolutely had to win. His goal was a beauty, too, as he lifted the puck from just inside the blue line and sent it directly between Conor Sheary and Brian Dumoulin and past netminder Matt Murray. Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.