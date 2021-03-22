Couturier (hip) underwent an MRI and is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Islanders.

Head coach Alain Vigneault believes Couturier will be ready for Monday's game, though the Flyers won't make an official decision until after warmups. The 28-year-old has already missed one game with this hip injury. If he's given the green light, Couturier should play in the top six. He has recorded 19 points through 18 games this year.