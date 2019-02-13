Flyers' Sean Couturier: Continues torrid pace

Couturier notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's road victory over Minnesota.

In addition to his multi-point showing, Couturier also finished the contest with a plus-2 rating. The longtime Flyer has been immense in his last 15 games, scoring nine goals and 21 points while averaging over 22 minutes of time on ice. Once considered a lockdown center with limited offensive ability, over the past two seasons Couturier has blossomed into one of the best two-way players in the NHL.