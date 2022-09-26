Couturier (back) could return within the next month if his rehab goes according to plan, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Couturier should be considered out indefinitely until a more concrete outlook is available. The 29-year-old is dealing with back issues for the second straight season and while his current injury doesn't appear to be as serious as originally expected, the team may elect to ease him back into action to prevent re-injury.