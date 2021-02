Couturier (ribs) practiced with the team Saturday and may play in Sunday's matchup against the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Couturier will first need to be activated from IR, but the 28-year-old is making good progress and has a chance to play for the first time in over three weeks. If the Selke Trophy winner is back in action, it would be a boon for the Flyers, as they've been up and down without him, registering a 5-3-2 record.