Couturier scored two goals and added an assist with five shots on goal, three blocks and a hit in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

What a return. After not playing for nearly a week, Couturier didn't miss a beat, as his three points all came in different situations -- on the power play, at even strength and while shorthanded. Couturier has 12 goals and 23 points in 27 games, which puts him on pace, if healthy, to match his 31 goals and 76 points from last season. However, Couturier might have to get more pucks to the net to keep up this pace. After Wednesday, his shooting percentage jumped up to 16.2 percent, which is 2.5 percent higher than it was last season.